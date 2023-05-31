News Jamie McCarthy/Contributor via Getty Images Gunna Appears To Address His Critics In New Music Snippet / 05.31.2023

On Tuesday (May 30), a video surfaced on social media showing Gunna teasing new music. In the short clip, the Atlanta talent can be spotted with associates as a snippet of an unreleased song plays in the background. “He forgave me for my sins, now they mad I got out,” he raps before the clip comes to an abrupt end.

As previously reported by Rap-Up, many of Gunna’s peers have criticized him over taking an Alford plea in December 2022 — a decision that led to his release from prison in the midst of a highly publicized YSL RICO case. Boosie Badazz was one of the first artists to accuse Gunna of being a “rat.”

“This would have put tears [in] my eyes,” Boosie tweeted. “My brother, my artist. Like [what the f**k], I’m fighting for my life that I’m not running a gang [or] criminal enterprise and you do this to big dog.”

New Gunna snippet releases online… 👀🔥🤔 pic.twitter.com/3AGTW6eIDw — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 31, 2023

Despite this, Gunna and his legal team have remained firm that he hasn’t broken any street codes.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case, and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” the “pushin P” rapper said in an open letter to fans and supporters.

It’s been a little more than a year since Gunna, close friend and longtime collaborator Young Thug, and several others were indicted on racketeering and gang activity charges handed down by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. While many of those arrested have followed in Gunna’s footsteps by pleading guilty, Thug currently remains behind bars as he continues to fight for his freedom.