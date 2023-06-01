News VIBE/Contributor via Getty Images Lil Durk Surprises Homeless Fan And Provides Him With Resources / 06.01.2023

Back in May, a TikTok user shared a clip showing a homeless man watching Lil Durk and J. Cole’s “All My Life” video on a projector, garnering a myriad of responses on social media. Earlier this morning (June 1), Durk took to Instagram Live to reveal that he searched for and located the individual in question, blessing him with needed resources as a sign of appreciation.

“So the homeless guy who was playing ‘All My Life’ in the tent, I found him,” the Chicago talent said. “I’ma pull up on him. I got him a hotel room, you never know what people going through.”

Durk then spoke to the man who introduced himself as Pedro. “So look, you were playing the video… you know that’s me. Appreciate it. I got you a room for 30 days, I’ma give you a couple dollars, I’ma give you a gift card, and I’ma give you a phone, just for showing support.”

“All My Life” was the lead single from Durk’s eighth studio LP, Almost Healed, a 21-song effort with additional appearances from Alicia Keys, Juice WRLD, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, and more. According to Hits Daily Double, the project looks to secure between 125,000 and 150,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold, a forecast that looks to land the rapper at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 behind deluxe editions of Taylor Swift’s Midnights.

On Wednesday (May 31), Durk dropped off a new clip from Almost Healed for “Sad Songs,” a heartfelt number that sees him professing his love for on-again, off-again significant other India Royale. “I can’t say it enough, I’m said I’m sorry, told you the stories, and you ain’t explain it enough, I said I’m sorry,” he raps. Check out footage of Durk’s exchange with Pedro and the “Sad Songs” clip below.