Lil Uzi Vert Explains They/Them Pronouns: "I Did Take My Time To Learn As Much As I Could" / 06.01.2023

Earlier this week, Lil Uzi Vert was confirmed as the cover star for the latest issue of 032c Magazine. On Wednesday (May 31), UPROXX provided details from said interview, which included comments about the Philly star’s they/them pronouns.

First confirmed via their Instagram account in 2022, Uzi stated that they “never hesitated” when making the decision. “I did take my time to learn as much as I could about this before I was able to proceed,” they explained. “Taking the time to figure out who you are is a big part of what it means to be alive. Once you figure out whether you’re here with it, there with it, or both, you’re not alone anymore.”

The “Just Wanna Rock” artist continued by revealing the support that they have received thus far, which was important given their upbringing. “I come from a household where it’s not okay to be ‘non’ anything,” he said.

Elsewhere in the feature, Uzi opened up about their sobriety, crediting Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez for pushing them to get help. “I spent seven months in rehab. The first month and a half [was] hard, but after that, it was easy, because the people there became my family,” they admitted, per HipHopDX. “They showed me so many different outlets and ways to cope with life. We did a lot of group talks, a lot of writing on whiteboards. I was so sure that it wasn’t going to work, but, surprisingly, it’s pretty effective.”

Currently, Uzi is said to be putting the final touches on their long-awaited album, The Pink Tape, a project that was first announced in 2020. In that same year, they liberated their sophomore LP, Eternal Atake, a critically acclaimed effort that topped the Billboard 200 with a whopping 288,000 album-equivalent units sold during the first week.