New Music Screenshot from Gunna’s “Bread & Butter” video Gunna Delivers A Message To All Critics In New Visual For "Bread & Butter" / 06.02.2023

Since his release from prison in 2022, Gunna has been met with increasing waves of criticism over what many claim was an act of snitching. Today (June 2), the Atlanta star decided to respond directly to his detractors with “Bread & Butter.” Produced by Turbo, Omar Grand, and Cam Griffin, the hard-hitting cut is full of bars about family, betrayal, and much more.

“Peepin’ s**t, I’m seein’ n**gas fall back, you b**ch a** n**gas got me as the topic of the chat, you switched on me when you know you in business with a rat, and the boy that’s like your brother, and nobody speak on that, the city see it clearly if I had to state a fact, you still f**k with a n**ga that done got yo’ partner wacked, had these n**gas talkin’, only knew ’em ’cause of Slatt…”

“Bread & Butter” boasts a black-and-white clip that comes courtesy of Leff and shows Gunna living life in Hollywood. Viewers can see him roaming throughout his residence and taking a ride in a convertible Porsche. While this takes place, a crow circles around him before its meaning is explained. “A cunning crow, always on the lookout for an easy meal… But it’s not that simple,” a deep voice says in the background.

It’s been more than a year since Gunna liberated his critically acclaimed third LP, DS4EVER, a 20-song effort with assists from Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Drake, Kodak Black, Chlöe, G Herbo, Roddy Ricch, and more. The project became his second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following its debut.

Mere months after that release, Gunna, Thug, and other members of the YSL collective were apprehended and hit with RICO charges in Georgia. Before 2023 arrived, the WUNNA talent took an Alford plea, a move that led to his freedom shortly after. Press play on “Bread & Butter” below.