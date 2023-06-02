News Taylor Hill/Contributor via Getty Images Naomi Osaka And Cordae Announce They Are Having A Baby Girl / 06.02.2023

Today (June 2), Naomi Osaka took to social media to share beautiful photos from what appears to be a celebration of her ongoing pregnancy. In one pic, the glowing tennis star stands in front of a prop that confirms the sex of the forthcoming bundle of joy to be a girl. In another, soon-to-be father Cordae kisses Osaka’s stomach.

Back in January, Osaka first revealed that she was with child by showing an image of an ultrasound. She also shared an open letter to fans and supporters (in both American and Japanese) about her next chapter.

“I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future,” the message read. “One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom.’ 2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me… Love you all infinitely.”

In an interview for “The TODAY Show,” Osaka further explained her aspirations in regard to motherhood. “I’m most excited about being able to have a kid in the stands watching me play tennis, and them being able to say, ‘Hey, that’s my mom on the court,'” she stated. “I think that moment will be surreal, and I really look forward to the day that it actually happens. It really does feel like a dream to think of my own child in the stands watching me, and I’m so excited that I’ve got that coming in the not-so-distant future.”

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion is also looking to help other babies in need. In May, she announced a partnership with Crate and Kids and Baby2Baby. Her overall goal is to raise $100,000 for charitable efforts and provide 1 million diapers to families in poverty all over the world.