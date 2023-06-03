Rihanna

Rihanna Ranks No. 20 on Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women List

By Ahmad Davis
  /  06.03.2023

According to a new list published by Forbes on Thursday (June 1), Rihanna is the richest self-made female musician.

The new list ranked the “B**ch Better Have My Money” singer No. 20 on a list that included game changers in cosmetics, technology, music, and more. Other notable entertainers like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Kim Kardashian ranked below the multiplatinum musician. Rihanna has amassed much of her fortune through her savvy moves with Fenty.

Rihanna ranked 14 spots higher than the second-richest female musician. Forbes listed Taylor Swift as No. 34 with a whopping $740 million net worth. Music mainstays like Madonna and Beyoncé ranked at No. 45 and No. 48. With her popular cosmetic and clothing line taking the world by storm, the “Pon De Replay” songstress is destined for more success.

Rihanna and her family have been the topic of conversation for the last few months. Whether it be performing at the Super Bowl or the Oscars, the music icon has found a way to make headlines. She and A$AP Rocky recently hosted a Wu-Tang-themed birthday party for their 1-year-old son, RZA.

Last year, the multitalented creative was hailed as the youngest billionaire ever to make Forbes at 34. She took the heralded spot following a correction that proved that Kylie Jenner was not, in fact, the youngest billionaire.

Although Rihanna has fans anxiously waiting for her forthcoming album, she keeps them fed in other ways. She recently spoke with British Vogue about her new life as a mother. She asserted, “You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far because it doesn’t matter.”

