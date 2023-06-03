NBC/Contributor via Getty Images Toosii Shares Self-Titled Debut Album, 'NAUJOUR' / 06.03.2023

Toosii dropped NAUJOUR, his debut album, via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records. The new 19-song project features his newly Platinum-certified viral track, “Favorite Song.” The fan favorite is slowly taking over the airwaves and has reached No. 1 on Rhythm radio.

The melodic track is currently top five on the highly coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart. The New York-born emcee has kept the momentum strong with alternate versions of “Favorite Song” with Khalid and Future.

Toosii’s newest hit is helping him receive noteworthy co-signs from the industry. Recently, Complex named him one of “music’s brightest stars.” The “Love Cycle” recording artist hosted a release party for his new LP this week. He treated fans with an exclusive teaser for his new “Pull Up” record featuring multiplatinum Atlanta creative 21 Savage.

Toosii previewed his new song “Pull Up” featuring 21 Savage, dropping tonight👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/hsR0vwZNGh — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) June 1, 2023

Fans of Toosii will be able to hear “Favorite Song” and a slew of other hits during his headlining tour this summer named after his new album. The 22-city trek starts in San Francisco, California, and will end in Indiana. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Born NauJour Lazier Grainger in Syracuse, New York, Toosii started pursuing music once he moved to Raleigh, North Carolina, as a teen. He passionately exclaimed, “I had always told myself that when I dropped my debut album, it would be a self-titled album. I feel like there is a difference between NauJour and Toosii, and with this album, I am actually giving people the real in my life.”

Toosii performs “Favorite Song” on the season finale of “The Voice.” @toosii2x pic.twitter.com/RET5IxqIfP — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 27, 2023

Toosii is steadily growing his base as a musician. His recent performances on the two-hour finale of “The Voice” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” have helped build anticipation for his new project. His new self-titled album is an honest and vulnerable declaration from the 23-year-old bar spitter.

Listen to NAUJOUR via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records here today!