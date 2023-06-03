Toosii

NBC/Contributor via Getty Images

Toosii Shares Self-Titled Debut Album, 'NAUJOUR'

By Ahmad Davis
  /  06.03.2023

Toosii dropped NAUJOUR, his debut album, via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records. The new 19-song project features his newly Platinum-certified viral track, “Favorite Song.” The fan favorite is slowly taking over the airwaves and has reached No. 1 on Rhythm radio.

The melodic track is currently top five on the highly coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart. The New York-born emcee has kept the momentum strong with alternate versions of “Favorite Song” with Khalid and Future.

Toosii’s newest hit is helping him receive noteworthy co-signs from the industry. Recently, Complex named him one of “music’s brightest stars.” The “Love Cycle” recording artist hosted a release party for his new LP this week. He treated fans with an exclusive teaser for his new “Pull Up” record featuring multiplatinum Atlanta creative 21 Savage.

Fans of Toosii will be able to hear “Favorite Song” and a slew of other hits during his headlining tour this summer named after his new album. The 22-city trek starts in San Francisco, California, and will end in Indiana. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Born NauJour Lazier Grainger in Syracuse, New York, Toosii started pursuing music once he moved to Raleigh, North Carolina, as a teen. He passionately exclaimed, “I had always told myself that when I dropped my debut album, it would be a self-titled album. I feel like there is a difference between NauJour and Toosii, and with this album, I am actually giving people the real in my life.”

Toosii is steadily growing his base as a musician. His recent performances on the two-hour finale of “The Voice” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” have helped build anticipation for his new project. His new self-titled album is an honest and vulnerable declaration from the 23-year-old bar spitter.

Listen to NAUJOUR via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records here today!

Toosii
Toosii

TRENDING
News

Cardi B Reacts To Jacky Oh's Passing: "So Heartbreaking"

Jacky Oh’s death was announced on Thursday (June 1). She was only 33.
By Jon Powell
06.02.2023
New Music

Fivio Foreign Reunites With Kanye West On New Single "Concussion"

The track can be found on Fivio’s surprise mixtape ‘Without Warning.’
By Jon Powell
05.31.2023
News

Gunna Appears To Address His Critics In New Music Snippet

“He forgave me for my sins, now they mad I got out,” he can be ...
By Jon Powell
05.31.2023
News

Metro Boomin Reveals A Slew Of Features For Upcoming 'Across The Spider-Verse' Soundtrack

Lil Wayne, Nas, and 2 Chainz are among the many artists who will be featured ...
By Jon Powell
05.31.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories