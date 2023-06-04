New Music Kye Colors Cover Art for “NOW + LATER” LVRN's Kye Colors Releases "NOW + LATER" and Announces New EP / 06.04.2023

In tandem with announcing his forthcoming project COLORMAN: YELLOW, scheduled to drop June 15, Kye Colors releases his new single “NOW + LATER.” The Deante’ Hitchcock-assisted single also features Tonye Ayeba.

The Missouri-based rapper is positioning himself as a new representative from the LVRN camp. This is his latest track following “LATELY,” an introspective single that tackles the balance between work and life.

“NOW + LATER” shows Colors’ progression as an emcee. With artists like 6lack, Westside Boogie, Shelly, and Summer Walker on his roster, he is poised to be the next star from the Atlanta-based label. His real-life raps and unique voice pierce through the smooth production.

J’Kye Slatton, professionally known as Kye Colors, is a rapper and producer from the south side of Kansas City. He has been making music since he was five years old. He got his name from his love for using crayons as a child. His latest single showcases a contemplative emcee maneuvering life as a budding recording artist.

Fans of the Kansas City-raised creative were excited to hear Colors’ track on Peacock’s original series “Bel-Air.” That placement, mixed with the unveiling of his freshly inked partnership alongside ATL music powerhouse Love Renaissance, is building his momentum. The new deal is in conjunction with Wasteland Records.

Kye Colors’ new EP is a follow-up to his previous COLORMAN: RED project. The four-track EP featured his popular singles “PHIL COLLINS” and “LIE SO SWEET.” COLORMAN: YELLOW is set to be released on June 15. His new “LATELY ” visual is on all streaming platforms. The new mini-movie shows the rising rapper pushing toward becoming one of the best artists. Over the last few years, his consistency has been vital for the Missouri-bred emcee.

Stream “NOW + LATER” here below, featuring Deante’ Hitchcock and Tonye Ayeba via Wasteland Records.