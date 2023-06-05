News Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images Flo Milli Opens Up About Budding Friendship With Ice Spice / 06.05.2023

On Sunday (June 4), Ice Spice delivered a standout performance during this year’s Summer Jam extravaganza, treating attendees to rousing renditions of her latest singles. One of the biggest moments from her set took place when the Bronx rapper brought out Flo Milli, who immediately went to work with 2022’s “Conceited.” Before the entire show was over, both shared their mutual appreciation for each other on Twitter.

Today (June 5), PEOPLE published a quick-strike interview with Flo Milli that took place backstage. In the short feature, the Alabama talent revealed Summer Jam marked the first time that she and Ice Spice met in person.

“It wasn’t a last-minute thing, but kinda. We just decided that she was gonna bring me out, so I was really happy to hear that. I’m so happy that the girls got to come together,” she said. “[Ice and I] text on DM all the time, but we never met until today.”

thxxx 4 poppin out pretty 💋💋 https://t.co/7sfY7F8cnG — Ice Spice ☆ (@icespicee_) June 5, 2023

She continued by speaking on the opportunity, calling it a “fun” experience. “I don’t get to meet friends all the time. Being a celeb, you’re busy working or alone, so it’s fun to see my peers in person and actually get to talk and catch up,” the “PBC” star admitted.

As far as if fans can expect a collaboration from the two, Flo stated that “it’s possible.” “Like, d**n, she in her mood! I don’t know! It’s giving that, it’s giving that,” she responded.

In 2022, Flo Milli liberated her debut LP, You Still Here, Ho?, the follow-up to 2020’s Ho, Why Is You Here? You Still Here, Ho? consisted of 17 songs and additional features from Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Babyface Ray, and Rico Nasty. Since then, she’s appeared on songs like Rae Sremmurd‘s “Community D**k,” Lakeyah’s “Maneuver,” Lah Pat’s “Rodeo (Remix),” and Monaleo’s “Goddess.”