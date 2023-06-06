New Music Screenshot from Coi Leray’s “Bops” video Coi Leray Shows Out In New Visual For "Bops" / 06.06.2023

On June 23, Coi Leray will unveil her sophomore LP, COI, which will consist of 15 cuts with features from David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, Lola Brooke, James Brown, and Skillibeng. Today (June 6), the New Jersey talent drops off a new visual for “Bops,” a Johnny Goldstein-produced effort that sees her rapping about her high-end lifestyle.

“Catchin’ jets, boo, I got jet flu, when I touch down, I’ma get loose, pull up in a spaceship, call me Neptune, two-step, hit a slide when I walk through, wrist watch got a big clock, hatin’-a** h**s, yeah, that b**ch a big opp, sittin’ on top, yeah, these b**ches bitter, if you ain’t gettin’ money, I ain’t f**kin’ with you, go and grab your calculator, go and pop that p**sy like a percolator, every day my birthday, you should celebrate me…”

The accompanying clip for “Bops” comes courtesy of UniqueexVision and Valley Visions. Viewers can see Coi living it up with some friends in a lavish residence, complete with synchronized twerking throughout.

Back in 2022, Coi Leray liberated her official debut, Trendsetter. That project came with 20 tracks and collaborations alongside Pooh Shiesty, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Tecca, Polo G, Lil Durk, Nicki Minaj, Fivio Foreign, Yung Bleu, and more. Since then, she’s appeared on songs like Dreezy’s “Balance My Lows,” B-Lovee’s “Demon,” 42 Dugg’s “Hold Me Down,” Calvin Harris’ “Woman Of The Year,” and DDG’s “Rich B**ch.” Press play on “Bops” and check out the full tracklisting for COI below.

COI tracklist: