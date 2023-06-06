News Tim Mosenfelder/Contributor via Getty Images and Mat Hayward/Contributor via Getty Images J. Cole's Manager Shoots Down Claim About Huge Fee For Lil Durk's "All My Life" Feature / 06.06.2023

On Monday (June 5), a Twitter account that goes by Raphousetv made claims that J. Cole charged Lil Durk $978,000 to appear on the recent single “All My Life.” By that calculation, it was deduced that the North Carolina star made $2,000 on each word that he rapped on the Dr. Luke-produced track.

Not long after, Cole’s manager Ibrahim Hamad responded with a simple cap emoji, effectively debunking the news report. Adding to that, Durk’s official DJ — who goes by DJ Bandz — made it clear that the Chicago talent would not have moved forward with a fee requirement to begin with. “False news, we ain’t never paid for a feature… Ever!” the OTF member exclaimed.

“All My Life” was the lead single for Durk’s eighth studio LP, Almost Healed, a 21-song offering with additional appearances from Alicia Keys, Chief Wuk, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Rob49, Juice WRLD, and Morgan Wallen. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 125,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. As far as “All My Life,” the emotionally charged number is now Durk’s highest-charting single to date — it landed at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

Earlier his month, Rap-Up reported that Durk decided to bless a homeless man who went viral for watching “All My Life” through a projector within his tent. In a short clip, the 7220 star could be heard breaking down his gift choices to the individual in need. “So look, you were playing the video… you know that’s me,” Durk said. “I got you a room for 30 days, I’ma give you a couple dollars, I’ma give you a gift card, and I’ma give you a phone, just for showing support.”

Check out Hamad and DJ Bandz’s replies to the aforementioned claim below.