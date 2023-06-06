News Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Lil Tjay Almost Got Into A Fight Backstage During HOT 97's Summer Jam / 06.06.2023

Earlier today (June 6), footage appeared on social media that shows Lil Tjay being restrained by security while backstage at HOT 97’s Summer Jam. In a hallway area at New York’s UBS Arena, the Bronx star can be heard yelling, “You’re gonna be fired!” Meanwhile, someone out of view — presumably, the one filming — is heard giving the only possible detail. “N**ga popped on Lil Tjay, bro,” the unknown individual said.

Tjay was one of the many acts who took to the stage on Sunday (June 4), delivering his brand of bars alongside the likes of Cardi B, French Montana, The LOX, Lola Brooke, and Scar Lip. In addition to his own set, he came out during Ice Spice‘s performance to bless the attendees with a live rendition of their hit collaboration “Gangsta Boo.”

It’s been a couple of years since Tjay liberated his sophomore studio LP, Destined 2 Win, a 21-song offering with assists from 6LACK, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, Tyga, Saweetie, Toosie, Offset, and Moneybagg Yo. The album did well commercially, peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and crossing the platinum certification mark some time after. Since then, the “Calling My Phone” talent continued to keep his momentum going with loose singles like “Dreams Unfold” with Joyner Lucas, “Not In The Mood” with Foreign and Kay Flock, “In My Head,” “Goin Up,” and “Give You What You Want.”

In 2022, Tjay found himself fighting for his life following a shooting that took place in New Jersey. During his recovery, he took to social media to show his appreciation to fans and reflect on the nightmarish experience. “I just wanna say, thanks for the love, thanks for the support,” he said. “Seven shots, it was tough, you know? Most people don’t survive it, but I’m here… Love y’all.”

Watch the aforementioned video clip below.