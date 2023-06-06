Lil Wayne

Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images

Lil Wayne and ASAP Ferg To Perform At Yankee Stadium On Hip Hop's Birthday

By Jon Powell
  /  06.06.2023

On Aug. 11, the world will come together to celebrate hip hop’s official 50th birthday. On Monday (June 5), Live Nation announced a massive event in Yankee Stadium that will see Lil Wayne as one of the official headliners. A$AP Ferg is also among many of the show’s supporting acts.

It’s been three years since Weezy liberated his 13th studio LP, Funeral, a 24-song body of work with a wealth of assists from Big Sean, Lil Baby, Jay Rock, Adam Levine, 2 Chainz, Takeoff, The-Dream, and more. The project debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums, respectively. Months after its initial release, the New Orleans veteran treated fans to a deluxe edition of Funeral with collaborations alongside the likes of Doja Cat, Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, Benny the Butcher, and Conway the Machine.

Meanwhile, Ferg blessed the masses with his most recent full-length LP, the well-received Always Strive and Prosper in 2016. Since then, the Harlemite kept his momentum going with projects like Still Striving and his Floor Seats series. More recently, loose cuts like “Focus,” “Victory” with Young Thug, “Green Juice” with Pharrell Williams, and “MH Cookout” with Hit-Boy have raised hopes that a new body of work lies on the horizon.

On Aug. 11, 1973, Kool Herc made history when he served as the DJ for his sister’s “Back To School Jam” in a recreation space within 1520 Sedgwick Ave. Using two record players simultaneously, he was able to extend a song with the aid of a mixer, effectively pioneering the uses of a breakbeat and scratching on records. Fast forward to today, and hip hop is now created and listened to all over the globe. Check out the flyer for the big event at Yankee Stadium below.

