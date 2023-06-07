News Randy Shropshire/Contributor via Getty Images Blueface Reportedly Arrested In Las Vegas / 06.07.2023

Today (June 7), Blueface was reportedly arrested while in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, a conflict allegedly escalated between Chrisean Rock and an unknown individual who was filming her, and the Cali star stepped in to assist. Authorities are in search of the Baltimore athlete-turned-reality star, who could possibly be charged for battery.

The incident — which allegedly took place at the Palms Casino Resort — is said to have been a violation of Blueface’s previously set bail conditions. As reported by Rap-Up, he was arrested in November 2022 after allegedly firing a gun into a man’s vehicle a month prior. He was then booked for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure. Not long after, he was freed on a $50,000 bond on the conditions that he have no contact with the alleged victim, communicate with his legal team, and stay out of any trouble for the foreseeable future.

Recently, Blueface’s antics have drawn the ire of many of his peers. Controversial personality Charleston White compared the rapper’s relationship with Chrisean to a former musical duo from the ’60s.

“You are the modern-day Ike Turner,” he proclaimed in an Instagram clip. “Because there’s no other musician, there is no other artist, who I see fill the shoes of an abusive lover. I just want to remind you, young brother. Cuz, whoever you is or what you is, you’re abusing those girls. You are demonstrating some of the most foul and most disrespectful behavior that any Black man can display publicly to his baby momma.”

White continued: “The shame that you bring to this little girl, I wouldn’t be surprised if your baby have some emotional trauma that your child is dealing with, because you do know that whatever the mother feels while she’s pregnant, the children will feel, by way of the umbilical cord, feels what the mother feels. So, the shame you bring to the mother, you also bringing shame to your children.”