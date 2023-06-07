News Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Lil Durk Reveals That He Wants To Hold "The Biggest Prayer In Chicago" / 06.07.2023

Earlier today (June 7), Lil Durk took to his Instagram to announce a call for prayer in his hometown. “I want to hold the biggest prayer in Chicago for the Muslims that [will] bring everybody together soon,” his message read. “Pride to the side… Get problems off the chest [to] help the petty beef go away.”

He also used the platform to show love to his rap peers. “Make hip hop fun again… We understand everybody got money, but let’s f**k ’em up like we [were] just doing… Shoutout the females who [have] been working. Salute, keep going,” he said.

In an interview on “Off the Record with DJ Akademiks,” Durk opened up about his growing faith.

“[When] I started getting more into my religion, [I] talked to my pops while he was locked up, talked to my uncle and them,” he explained. “They’re like, ‘Man, we had the money, the fame and the cars, we had the city on lock, and we went to jail and got life. What you’re going through, we’ve been through.'”

He continued, “I’m telling you, like, that rug is powerful. I lay the rug down, I pray. I cry on the rug, I cry while I’m praying, I cry during Ramadan. But guess what? India ain’t ever seen me cry. My daddy ain’t ever seen me cry. My momma ain’t ever seen me cry, you know what I’m saying? It’s only one person that can help the hurt, you know what I mean?”

Back in May, Durk liberated his eighth studio LP, Almost Healed, which consisted of 21 songs and additional features from Alicia Keys, J. Cole, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Rob49, Juice WRLD, and Morgan Wallen. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the No. 2 Hot 100 hit “All My Life.” Check out Durk’s prayer call below.