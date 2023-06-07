News Gregory Shamus/Contributor via Getty Images and Jason Armond/Contributor via Getty Images Prosecutors Want Tory Lanez To Do 13 Years For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting / 06.07.2023

On Tuesday (June 6), reporter Meghann Cuniff published a new memo from the highly publicized Tory Lanez trial. In that document, Los Angeles prosecutors recommended to the court that the Canadian talent receive 13 years for his role in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

“Words have power and the pen is oftentimes mightier than the sword. In this case, Daystar Peterson used both,” the memo reads, referring to Lanez by his legal name. “Not content to have hurt the victim by use of his sword (gun), he also used his pen. His online posts for nearly three years have re-traumatized the victim. His online reach is worldwide (millions of followers plus casual observers), and the defendant’s statements embolden his followers so that they too have been complicit in re-traumatizing the victim.”

It continued by addressing Lanez’s fifth studio LP, Daystar, which was considered by the prosecution to be an example of the artist “profiting from his crimes.” The subject then turned to Lanez’s phone call with Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris.

“The defense argued unconvincingly at trial that the jail call and apology text were apologies about the defendant allegedly sleeping with both Ms. Harris and the victim,” the counsel wrote. “The entire jail call and apology text, when viewed together with the other evidence presented at trial, can only be rationally interpreted as an apology for the defendant shooting the victim. The defendant admitted guilt. As such, his lack of remorse can be appropriately considered by this court as an aggravating factor.”

Back in December 2022, Lanez was convicted on three counts — assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging said firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13 and could face a maximum of 22 years and eight months behind bars.