News Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images DC Young Fly Shares Homegoing Details For Jacky Oh / 06.09.2023

On Thursday (June 8), DC Young Fly took to Instagram to provide funeral details for Jacklyn Smith, better known by many as Jacky Oh. The service will be held at Atlanta’s Jackson Memorial Baptist Church this Saturday (June 10). A short message from the “Wild ‘N Out” star was also included in the post. “Love you, mama… we goin’ up the right way,” he said.

As previously reported by Rap-Up, DC shared an open letter that honored the mother of his three children. “You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW,” the emotional tribute read. “Your soul was beautiful. You always wanted the best for others and I admired how our family loves each other! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other ’cause you were on top of that! You know we’re GOD fearing and we are grounded by the spirit. We never question the HIGHER POWER. We roll with the punches and continue to live righteous.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atl..Da Crew RIP RICHIE (@dcyoungfly)

According to E! News, the Miami Police Department responded to a call on May 31 about an unresponsive woman at the Homewood Suites by Hilton. Later identified as Smith, she was rushed to Mercy Hospital by the Miami Fire Department “where lifesaving efforts were conducted.” The outlet notes she was pronounced dead at the hospital. She was only 33 years old.

In addition to DC Young Fly, scores of other peers opened up about the tragedy while spreading love and prayers to Smith’s family. Odell Beckham Jr., who knew the model-turned-entrepreneur through his partner and former “Wild ‘N Out” member Lauren Wood, tweeted about the loss while giving advice about the people you love. “Rest easy, angel,” the NFL wide receiver wrote. “Don’t take this life for granted, we’re here [in] the blink of an eye. Y’all, please love on your loved ones while they’re still here.”