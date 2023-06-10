Moneybagg Yo Set To Embark On "Larger Than Life" Tour / 06.10.2023

Moneybagg Yo has announced an upcoming “Larger Than Life” tour with 23 dates spanning 19 states.

Revealed on Friday (June 9), the “Wockesha” rapper will be embarking on a journey across multiple cities starting in Orlando on Aug. 3. The tour will meander through cities like Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles, ultimately culminating in his home turf of Memphis on Sept. 30 at the FedExForum.

Joining him for select dates on this will be a lineup of rising stars, including Bread Gang signee Finesse2tymes, “Pound Town” hitmaker Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, and YTB FATT. According to his socials, fans can grab tickets starting Tuesday (June 13) at 10 a.m. local time.

Just last week, Moneybagg thrilled fans with the release of his much-anticipated mixtape, Hard to Love. The ambitious 20-song offering boasts collaborations with Future, Lil Durk, and Fridayy. Standout singles like “Sticky,” “Ocean Spray,” and the GloRilla-assisted “On Wat U On“ equally demonstrate his evolving artistry. It also contains production from the likes of DrumGod, Tahj Money, Yung Lan, and many more.

Originally, the project release date was earlier, but a surprise announcement from pop star Taylor Swift prompted a change of plans. Swift revealed that her Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) would be dropping on the same day as his mixtape.

Showing grace under pressure, the Memphis native took to social media with a video of him singing Swift’s “Lover” before announcing his mixtape delay by a week. In his words, “I just got the news my little baby Taylor dropping tonight. I ain’t gonna lie, you know how I feel about Taylor, so I think I’m gonna push Hard to Love back just a few days. Y’all be patient with me, man.”

As the anticipation for Bagg’s “Larger Than Life” tour continues to build, mark your calendars and check out the tour dates below.