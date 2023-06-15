News Karwai Tang / Contributor via Getty Images Normani Previews New Single "Candy Paint" In Bose Commercial / 06.15.2023

Singer-songwriter Normani has always been praised for her musical prowess. However, the journey from Fifth Harmony member to a solo artist wasn’t easy for the Atlanta-born artist, as evidenced by her numerous album delays.

Recently, she sat down with Billboard to talk about her new single “Candy Paint,” reflecting on her transformation from a girl group singer to an independent performer.

Stepping out of the limelight, the 27-year-old acknowledged the challenges she encountered. “Starting my journey with Fifth Harmony at 15 was a tough period for me, especially when it came to my self-confidence,” the musician confessed. Facing the public’s scrutiny while grappling with adolescence was a daunting task. People’s expectations began to shape her self-perception.

However, Normani refused to let the challenges derail her. She dedicated the last two to three years to personal growth, relying on affirmations and her faith. “I’ve had a lot up against me, but I always manage somehow to pull through as best as I can, and honestly, that’s by the grace of God and him just giving me the strength to endure and persevere,” she remarked.

Amid this transformative journey, the artist produced hits such as “Love Lies” with Khalid, “Waves” with 6LACK, “Dancing with a Stranger” with Sam Smith, and “Wild Side” with Cardi B. She also showcased her charisma in music videos alongside Cardi, Baby Keem, and Chris Brown.

Following a year-long hiatus, Normani is ready to tantalize her fans with the debut of “Candy Paint.” The record received an unexpected premiere during a Bose headphones commercial, blending her artistic creativity with genius marketing. The advert depicts the singer in her element, practicing dance moves and penning lyrics, surrounded by inspiring clippings.

Addressing her critics through a voiceover in the commercial, the musician asserts, “People sometimes confuse my commitment to the craft with perfectionism. I don’t strive for perfection… I strive to be the most authentic version of myself… I strive to create work that moves my spirit.”