New Music Screenshot from YG and Tyga’s “Platinum” video Tyga and YG Unload Their New Music Video "Platinum" / 06.19.2023

Anticipation swells as Tyga and YG continue to stoke fans’ excitement about their forthcoming joint album. The two further fueled the buzz by releasing another piece of the puzzle on Thursday (June 15) with their fourth collaboration, “Platinum.”

Hailing from Compton, both rappers are intrinsically tied to their city’s culture and rhythm. The connection they share radiates from the newly released track, a defiant, California-inspired anthem crafted by two of the state’s well-known emcees.

The duo’s camaraderie also shines through in the accompanying video, a visual journey that takes viewers from the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco to So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles. The clip concludes with a shot of a mural dedicated to the late musician Mac Dre. Viewers are treated to scenes of the artists reveling at these famous locales, effectively merging music with a tribute to the Golden State’s most cherished sites.

The high-energy song is a testament to the pair’s achievements. The chorus rings with YG’s confident declaration: “Yeah, we be goin’ platinum without bein’ thorough. 4Hunnid, five-hundred what I get a show. Play the game right, so I’m livin’ by the code.” Alongside the boast of accolades and wealth, the rapper nods to his label, 4Hunnid, named after the 400 block of his childhood neighborhood.

The ongoing tribute to their home state is an integral part of both artists’ identities. In March, fans were teased about the upcoming album during Tyga’s electrifying set at Rolling Loud when YG joined him for a surprise performance of “Go Loko.” Their shared affection for California led to an earlier collaboration with South Central LA’s own Blxst on the track “West Coast Weekend.” It extends back to previous hits like “Mamacita” with Santana in 2019 and “Run” featuring 21 Savage and BIA in 2022.

Their more recent effort serves up a different flavor, taking a deep dive into the grittier aspects of the seacoast life. As for the untitled full-length album, the release date remains elusive. However, with the unveiling of this latest video, Tyga and YG prove they’re set to rule the West Coast party scene this summer.