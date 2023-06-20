Nicki Minaj and Saweetie

Nicki Minaj Accused Of Stealing "Barbie World" Concept From Saweetie

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.20.2023

Controversy around Nicki Minaj’s upcoming release “Barbie World” finds the rapper under accusations of idea theft. The track is set to debut on Friday (June 23) in collaboration with Ice Spice, sampling Aqua’s 1997 chart-topper bearing the same name. However, a storm is brewing over the ownership of this audacious reinterpretation.

On Sunday (June 18), rapper and songwriter Jason Martin, formerly known as Problem, raised his voice on social media. Martin alleged that he crafted a song with Saweetie, which they then forwarded to Minaj for a potential collaboration. Instead of fostering this triad of talent, he claimed that the Queen of Rap repurposed the record for her duet with Ice Spice, leaving the “Icy Girl” artist out in the cold.

In a heated Instagram Live session reuploaded by a stan account, Martin stated, “Y’all gon’ give me what I deserve. If Saweetie doesn’t wanna trip, that’s on her. But we crafted a record that was sent over to Nicki to submit to the Barbie soundtrack.” The rapper’s indignation was palpable as he recounted the series of events, adding, “Then all of a sudden, a new version was created… You can’t hear one thing, say you’re gonna do this, then go do your version. It ain’t happening like that.”

The fire wasn’t quenched on Instagram alone as Twitter also experienced Martin’s fervor. In a thread of tweets, he detailed his disappointment over Saweetie’s absence from the track and vowed to secure due compensation for his work. “I have no side in this, but I will be compensated,” the Compton native maintained.

Despite Martin’s heated rhetoric, Minaj remains mum on the issue. The acclaimed artist has yet to address the allegations directly. However, as the week moves forward, all eyes will likely be on both camps, anticipating a response to the fiery claim.

The drama unfolds against the backdrop of her imminent “Barbie World” debut, serving as a stark reminder of the complex dynamics in the music industry. Despite the turbulence, the Minaj-Ice Spice collaboration is likely to make waves upon release, marking another chapter in both musicians’ careers as did “Princess Diana.”

