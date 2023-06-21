News Victor Boyko / Stringer via Getty Images, Victor Boyko / Stringer via Getty Images, and Victor Boyko / Stringer via Getty Images Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, And More Attend Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Show / 06.21.2023

Pharrell Williams made a stunning debut as the new men’s creative director of Louis Vuitton on Tuesday (June 20) evening, captivating a star-studded audience with his inaugural collection. The event unfolded on the historic Pont Neuf, a stone’s throw from the LV studio where the visionary artist spent months cultivating his designs.

Reciprocating some of the same love he received on social media following the announcement, Williams’ assemblage saw a high-profile turnout from celebrities across both Hip Hop and fashion. The glittering list of attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, and Tyler, The Creator to name a few. Each had come to witness the maestro’s first collection since succeeding the late Virgil Abloh earlier this year.

As the sun set over the City of Love, attendees arrived by service boats, greeted by the harmonious strains of a live orchestra and the Virginia-based choir Voices of Fire. The show commenced with 71 looks parading down the runway. The multifaceted artist’s design instincts were unmistakably visible in the label’s signature “LV-overs” motif – an affectionate tribute to his birthplace of Virginia. This novel branding element adorned several pieces, including a textured bomber jacket worn by musician Dave.

The crowning moment of the night was a spectacular performance by Williams and JAY-Z, highlighting their numerous chart-topping hits. Together, the pair performed “Frontin’,” “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me),” and none other than “N**as in Paris.” Elsewhere, frequent collaborator Pusha T showed up to tease new music from Clipse. The evening affirmed Williams’ new role as a highlight of this year’s fashion calendar.

Pharrell and Jay-Z performing together after the #LVMenSS24 show in Paris pic.twitter.com/P6COLELiaW — highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) June 20, 2023

#Blacvolta : Rihanna and Asap Rocky watching Jay Z perform after Pharrell’s debut fashion event for @LouisVuitton pic.twitter.com/7aQGoRFi1q — BlacVolta (@BlacVolta) June 20, 2023

Williams is no stranger to the fashion industry, having previously partnered with Nigo to influence streetwear through the Billionaire Boys Club and BAPE. His endeavors also include a 2008 collaboration with LVMH on a jewelry line and notable partnerships with Chanel and Adidas.

Williams’ premier LV collection served as a testament to his creative prowess, well-established in the music industry and now increasingly evident in his clothing pursuits. It signaled the exciting dawn of a new era for the storied style house under his creative direction. The evening’s triumph set the bar high for his future endeavors with Louis Vuitton.