News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Jacquees Arrested On Simple Battery Charges, Bonds Out / 06.26.2023

R&B star Jacquees was arrested on Friday (June 23) morning in Georgia. The singer faced charges tied to a domestic dispute, specifically simple battery and obstruction of law enforcement.

The series of events that resulted in his arrest are unclear, but word spread rapidly around 1 a.m. His detention didn’t last long. After seven hours in Gwinnett County Jail, the Decatur native was back on the streets, having posted a $3,700 bond, of which he was only required to pay $40.

Immediately, social media buzzed with discussions about the musician’s mugshot. The photo showed him with a swollen lip and a bruised eye. Shortly after his release, Jacquees took to Instagram to update his followers, even as they speculated about the events leading to his arrest and injuries.

Jacquees mugshot currently going viral as he has been arrested on unknown charges pic.twitter.com/mT6Fk3Z3i6 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 24, 2023

“To all you sucker a** n**gas, the show don’t stop… And I ain’t never got beat up either, n**ga. You can’t beat up the law… Find somebody else to play with,” he said in a video uploaded to Twitter.

Further details about the charges and the circumstances of his arrest are expected to be made public soon by Georgia law enforcement. Until then, speculation continues about the events that led to the King of R&B singer’s time in jail.

However, Jacquees isn’t a stranger to legal drama. In 2018, he was arrested in Miami’s South Beach for allegedly failing to obey a police officer’s orders during a traffic stop. He reportedly refused to move his black Lamborghini and refused the officer’s request to walk to the sidewalk, leading to a scene that required backup from additional law enforcement. The incident led to charges of failure to obey an officer and disorderly conduct.

In other news, Jacquees released his first studio album in over three years, Sincerely For You, back in December 2022. The 17-song project boasted features from Summer Walker, 6LACK, Future, 21 Savage, and Tory Lanez. Currently, he’s wrapping up the final leg of its accompanying tour with the final stop taking place in Atlanta on Aug. 5.