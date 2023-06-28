News James Devaney / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Offers To Pay College Tuition For Carlishia Hood's Son / 06.28.2023

Nicki Minaj has stepped forward with a gesture of support for a 14-year-old who made headlines after an act of defense. The boy was implicated in a shooting incident when he stood up for his mother, Carlishia Hood, during a violent altercation.

Involving Hood and a man named Jeremy Brown, the event spiraled out of control in a Chicago restaurant this past week. Hood was assaulted with repeated blows to the head before the teenager intervened, firing at Brown and subsequently causing his death.

A public sentiment surged in favor of the young boy and his mother with many praising the teenager’s courage. As news of the shooting continues to unfold, the Queens rapper extended support via her Instagram Story on Tuesday (June 27).

In reference to the boy’s actions, Minaj wrote, “That 14-year-old boy that pulled out the gun when that grown man was punching his mother in the face as if she were a man is a true hero. If he wants to go to college, I’d love to help. It’s what ANY son should’ve done for their MOTHER.”

According to police reports, Brown was pronounced dead at the scene and Hood, alongside her son, were initially charged with first-degree murder. Following a widespread public outcry, the charges were subsequently dropped by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. They stated that based on the “facts, evidence, and the law, we were unable to meet our burden.”

Hood and her legal representatives have since lodged a lawsuit against the city of Chicago and five police officers. She alleges that she and her son were falsely arrested and maliciously prosecuted, which also caused emotional distress.

In a public statement, a visibly moved Hood said, “On June 18 of this year, my life changed, my son’s life changed. Never in a million years would I have imagined being brutally attacked, beaten, and then arrested.”

Minaj’s gesture reflects her long-standing support for education. This isn’t the first time the superstar rapper has offered to help with tuition costs. In 2018, she donated over $18,000 to several of her fans for student loans, books, and courses.

This is the day that The Lord has made. Let us rejoice & be glad in it. 🙏🏾 pretty sure I’ll be announcing my #StudentOfTheGame winners tomorrow. 🎀 Tuitions, Student Loans, Books, etc. Took a bit longer than I expected to sort through all of them. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/IKjG8do2s4 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 3, 2018

The generous offer comes alongside Minaj’s stern admonishment of misinformation spread by blogs. She recently warned publications about accuracy after a claim was made regarding an expensive piece of jewelry she allegedly gifted her husband, Kenneth Petty. The musician quickly dismissed the rumors as “blatant lies” and threatened legal action.

In 2022, the “Barbie World” artist previously sued a blogger for spreading false information about her alleged substance abuse issues.