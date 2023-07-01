Music Videos Bankroll & Icewear Vezzo’s Cover Art for “PESOS” Bankroll Enlists QC's Icewear Vezzo For "PESOS" / 07.01.2023

Bankroll is one of the fastest-rising emcees out of Miami, Florida. The Haitian-bred rapper is back with a new BET-premiered visual for his single “PESOS” with Icewear Vezzo. The Quality Control bar spitter lends his signature sound to Bankroll on their new lyrical duet.

“PESOS” showcases the ZLE Records artist in his element with the Detroit, Michigan standout. The captivating visual features strong production and scathing bars that fans of both artists will surely appreciate.

Bankroll initially made rumblings in the music industry with his Zoey Dollaz-assisted debut single, “No Love.” Bankroll started his career, proving he could connect with the best of his region. The crossover track offered a smooth mix of Afrobeats and Dancehall vibes that has helped the Haitian rapper quickly amass a fan base worldwide. Last November, his first single debuted at No. 15 on the World Digital Song Sales chart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bankroll 🇭🇹 (@walkingbankroll_)

Known for his dynamic musical style, Bankroll effortlessly fuses influences from his Haitian heritage with the vibrant sounds of Miami. His distinctive sound and undeniable talent have gained him recognition both within the music industry and television. As an integral cast member of “Love & Hip Hop Miami,” Bankroll continues to showcase his multifaceted abilities, captivating viewers with his magnetic personality and undeniable talent.

The much-anticipated music video for “PESOS” premiered on BET. The exciting music video was celebrated Thursday (June 29) with Bankroll’s family and friends in Miami. The southern hometown hero wants to join the bubbling wave of Florida creatives running hip hop.

Bankroll now joins artists like Fredo Bang, Luh Tyler, Kodak Black, Rick Ross, Trapland Pat, Nardo Wick, and more, who all do their best to put on for Florida. The rapper/entrepreneur exclusively releases his music from his self-run label ZLE Records, distributed by Ghazi’s EMPIRE. To stay updated on Bankroll’s latest news and releases, follow him on social media @walkingbankroll.

For now, check out the official video for “PESOS” featuring Detroit legend Icewear Vezzo below!