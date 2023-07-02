$NOT Shares "Easter Pink" Visual Starring Lil Tecca

$NOT, a Palm Beach rapper with NYC roots, is back on the radar with the drop of his alluring visual for “Easter Pink.” This new release, brought to audiences by 300 Entertainment, represents his first music video debut of 2023. It comes on the heels of a successful 2022 run that saw the rapper’s total streams surpass the 2 billion mark.

In the captivating “Easter Pink” video, $NOT is seen cruising New York’s city streets in a BMW embodying the titular hue. The footage, shot with a unique lo-fi aesthetic, offers a glimpse of $NOT’s world as he navigates the city’s five boroughs, a posse of friends in tow — among them, Queens’ own Lil Tecca. Throughout, $NOT sports a faux-fur zip-up hoodie, its color in sync with his BMW, reinforcing the “Easter Pink” theme.

$NOT, garnering attention for his brooding intensity and keen musicality, is making a name for himself as an underground leader. The 25-year-old rapper lays down lyrics over a soundscape of shimmering, psychedelic guitar riffs and robust bass, courtesy of producer MBWAV. The young emcee has fans who go crazy at his shows.

Some girl was trying to climb her way to $NOT while he was performing 😳 pic.twitter.com/jkXtFOhJk7 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 17, 2023

His lyrics, delivered in his signature stoic style, weave stories of luxury, danger, solitude, and designer brands. He raps on the fiery track, “I got hella money, but it don’t mean anything. Cause what’s happiness if my brain can’t function? My mental’s all trapped, and I can’t feel nothing.”

“Easter Pink” comes hot after $NOT’s 33-date “Get Busy Or Die Tour.” Commencing on May 4 in Orlando, Florida, the well-received tour crisscrossed the country before wrapping up on June 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tour supporters included Night Lovell, Eem Triplin, and DC The Don.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by $NOT (@snot)

Earlier last year, $NOT unveiled his project “Ethereal” via 300 Entertainment, a release characterized by AWGE’s creative direction and featuring contributions from renowned artists like A$AP Rocky, Trippie Redd, Joey Bada$$, and Juicy J.

With an impressive 2 billion streams to his credit and more music on the horizon, the industry is keenly watching $NOT. This emerging rapper continues to make his mark, steadily evolving into an unyielding force within the music industry and doing so entirely on his terms.

Watch the new visual here!