Lil Baby, Beyoncé, And Meek Mill Attend Michael Rubin's Hamptons Party

The East End of Long Island was ablaze with stars this Fourth of July for Michael Rubin‘s annual Hamptons white party on Monday (July 3). The billionaire and CEO of Fanatics stirred up the typical party schedule by hosting the sought-after gathering a day prior to the national holiday.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z arrived in style. Hov took the driver’s seat of a sleek jeep, while Bey was later spotted alongside her spouse during the evening. With his upcoming studio album imminent, Travis Scott was also seen chopping it up with Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin among other celebrities.

Elsewhere, candid shots revealed a stellar lineup of other music artists and previous attendees. The names included Lil Baby, Quavo, Lil Durk, Jack Harlow, Kelly Rowland, Coi Leray, Fabolous, and many more.

Rubin hit up Instagram following the celebration with a post captioned, “Might need a whole year for my liver to recover. Incredible night with incredible people! P.S. good news — we didn’t need the medical tent this year, no major injuries.”

On the guest list were the modeling world’s top names such as Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber, and Winnie Harlow. The sports industry wasn’t left out with the likes of retired NFL legend Tom Brady as well as James Harden and Devin Booker.

As dusk gave way to an ink-black night, the crowd was also treated to surprise performances by Usher and Ne-Yo. Meanwhile, the DJ booth saw a lively rotation featuring Scott, Harlow, and Druski, to name a few.

In another post, Rubin wrote, “A big thanks to everyone who joined us — hope you’re hurting less than I am today. In all seriousness, it’s an honor and a privilege to bring together so many amazing people each year. Swipe to the end for the most outrageous outfit.”

In other Lil Baby news, the rapper spoke at the funeral of Bre’Asia Powell. The 16-year-old was tragically shot and killed while at a graduation party in Atlanta. Taking the stage, the QC artist addressed the need for change while speaking on the importance of friendship and steering away from negative influences.