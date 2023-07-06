News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake and 21 Savage's "It’s All A Blur Tour" Setlist Revealed / 07.06.2023

Drake and 21 Savage kicked off their highly anticipated “It’s All A Blur Tour” by setting Chicago’s United Center ablaze on Wednesday (July 5) night. The decision to start in Windy City, rather than in Memphis as initially planned, was made just a week prior to the commencement date.

With a repertoire spanning over a decade of chart-topping singles, Drizzy treated fans to a musical journey by offering up an extensive setlist brimming with his most beloved hits. Among the featured tracks were the poignant “Look What You’ve Done,” which set the stage for the night as well as “Legend.” The latter capped off the show as the encore finale.

The Toronto native also served up crowd-pleasers like “God’s Plan,” “Over,” and “Started From The Bottom,” among many others. Meanwhile, the tour’s official setlist was reposted to Twitter by DJ Akademiks. It also includes records such as Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE,” the Lil Durk-assisted “Laugh Now Cry Later,” and “Work.”

21 Savage equally commanded the stage by belting out hit singles such as “Bank Account,” “No Heart,” and “Runnin.”

What truly made the night special were the shared moments when both megastars took to the stage. Delivering tracks from their collective project, Her Loss, 21 and Drizzy reportedly harmonized on songs like “Knife Talk,” “On BS,” and “Rich Flex.”

“It’s All A Blur Tour” marks a much-awaited return for Drake, who hasn’t headlined a North American trek since 2018. The 29-date voyage is slated to end on Sept. 5 in Glendale, Arizona.

In other Drake news, the rapper recently responded to “randomly angry poets” who criticized his poetry book, “Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness.” The artist posted an Instagram Story with a photo of the late Canadian sex educator Sue Johanson as a clapback.