FendiDa Rappa's Point Me 2 video Cardi B Links Up With FendiDa Rappa For "Point Me 2" Music Video / 07.07.2023

Today (July 7), Cardi B uncorked her highly anticipated remix of FendiDa Rappa’s increasingly popular track, “Point Me To the Sluts.” The reimagined bop, which is aptly titled “Point Me 2,” serves as another high-profile collaboration for Cardi.

In her verse, the Bronx rapper shouts out Kehlani and Normani while referencing one of her previous hits. She raps, “Ain’t gon’ lie, her s**t is fat, hit it from the back. She playin’ ‘WAP,’ she throwin’ cat in that Uber Black. One of my b**ches like Kehlani, one look like Normani. Me and my n**ga ’bout to flip ’em; we like Tip and Tiny.”

In 2022, Cardi aligned with GloRilla to cook up a remix of the latter’s track, “Tomorrow 2.” The joint effort brought the remixed tune to an impressive No. 9 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. In June, the “Money” rapper joined forces with two-time Grammy nominee Latto, delivering the remixed track “Put It On Da Floor Again,” which rocketed to No. 13 on the Hot 100.

Albeit growing restless, fans eagerly anticipate Cardi’s sophomore album, which is reportedly still in the works, though the rapper continues to feed their craving with a steady stream of verses.

Meanwhile, Chicago native FendiDa Rappa is enjoying a surge of attention, largely thanks to her viral success on TikTok. The original “Point Me To the Sluts” sound on TikTok has generated more than 150,000 posts, propelling FendiDa Rappa to sign a deal with Giant Music on June 23. Though she hasn’t seen Billboard success yet, her fortunes might be turning with the release of “Point Me 2.”

Cardi B’s chart-topping prowess is no secret. The rap superstar has clinched five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including megahits such as “Bodak Yellow,” “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5, and the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted collaboration “WAP.” The musician’s debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, reached No. 1 on the 200 chart, celebrating more than 200 weeks on the ranking.