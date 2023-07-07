Cardi B and FendiDa Rappa

Screenshot of FendiDa Rappa’s Point Me 2 video

Cardi B Links Up With FendiDa Rappa For "Point Me 2" Music Video

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.07.2023

Today (July 7), Cardi B uncorked her highly anticipated remix of FendiDa Rappa’s increasingly popular track, “Point Me To the Sluts.” The reimagined bop, which is aptly titled “Point Me 2,” serves as another high-profile collaboration for Cardi.

In her verse, the Bronx rapper shouts out Kehlani and Normani while referencing one of her previous hits. She raps, “Ain’t gon’ lie, her s**t is fat, hit it from the back. She playin’ ‘WAP,’ she throwin’ cat in that Uber Black. One of my b**ches like Kehlani, one look like Normani. Me and my n**ga ’bout to flip ’em; we like Tip and Tiny.”

In 2022, Cardi aligned with GloRilla to cook up a remix of the latter’s track, “Tomorrow 2.” The joint effort brought the remixed tune to an impressive No. 9 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. In June, the “Money” rapper joined forces with two-time Grammy nominee Latto, delivering the remixed track “Put It On Da Floor Again,” which rocketed to No. 13 on the Hot 100. 

Albeit growing restless, fans eagerly anticipate Cardi’s sophomore album, which is reportedly still in the works, though the rapper continues to feed their craving with a steady stream of verses.

Meanwhile, Chicago native FendiDa Rappa is enjoying a surge of attention, largely thanks to her viral success on TikTok. The original “Point Me To the Sluts” sound on TikTok has generated more than 150,000 posts, propelling FendiDa Rappa to sign a deal with Giant Music on June 23. Though she hasn’t seen Billboard success yet, her fortunes might be turning with the release of “Point Me 2.”

Cardi B’s chart-topping prowess is no secret. The rap superstar has clinched five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including megahits such as “Bodak Yellow,” “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5, and the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted collaboration “WAP.” The musician’s debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, reached No. 1 on the 200 chart, celebrating more than 200 weeks on the ranking.

New Music
FendiDa Rappa
Cardi B

TRENDING
News

Drake Bumps Kanye West’s “Through The Wire” Ahead Of Chicago Tour Stop

Ahead of his tour stop in Chicago, Drake shared a video of him listening to ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.03.2023
News

Beyoncé Cancels "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" Stop In Pittsburgh

After rescheduling dates, Beyoncé canceled the Pittsburgh stop in her “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.”
By Malcolm Trapp
07.05.2023
News

India.Arie Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion For Performance At 2023 ESSENCE Festival

Singer India.Arie slams Megan Thee Stallion and Janelle Monáe over twerking contest at 2023 ESSENCE ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.05.2023
News

Coi Leray Reacts To 'COI' Album Sales: "I'm Super Proud Of Myself"

On Monday (July 3), Coi Leray reacted to her sophomore album, ‘COI,’ selling 10,000 album-equivalent ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.04.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories