Don Toliver's "Thee Love Sick Tour" Setlist Has Fans Excited / 07.08.2023

Don Toliver is having a busy start to his 2023. He has been on a run after releasing his critically acclaimed album Love Sick on Feb. 24. Since the top of the year, the Houston-bred emcee has been featured on albums with SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, and Metro Boomin’s highly touted Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack. The multiplatinum rapper started his 17-city trek across the United States on June 18 in Colorado and will close it in San Francisco, California, next week (July 18).

The Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records signee sent social media ablaze when he posted a clip of him performing with the caption, “I been tweaking & geeking. Who should I bring on tour with me? LOVESICK 2023.” The following week (April 6), the Travis Scott protégé posted a flyer announcing his tour, saying, “I’m proud to present… ‘Thee Love Sick Tour.’ Tickets are on sale Friday [at] 10 a.m. See you there. Comment if ya ready. We going in.”

The dynamic tour is being applauded for its next-level stage design and imagery. The Pi’erre Bourne-assisted show features a Love Sick diner that Toliver performs in front of and then goes to the top to deliver his onslaught of tunes. The LED screen in the back shifts from different images throughout the show while the pyrotechnics blast off at the most energetic parts of his music.

The Swishahouse-inspired crooner’s tour setlist includes recent tracks from his new album like “Bus Stop,” “Private Landing” featuring Future and Justin Beiber, and project standout “What You Need.” He also goes through some of his earlier feature cuts that helped him build his buzz. Fans can hear “Lemonade,” “Can’t Say,” and his duet with SZA, “Used.”

