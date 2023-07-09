News David Becker / Stringer via Getty Images Lil Baby Performs at Michael Rubin's NBA Summer League Party / 07.09.2023

After his Fourth of July extravaganza in the Hamptons, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin wasted no time arranging his next big bash. Last night (July 8), Rubin set the stage in Las Vegas, hosting the NBA Summer League party. The event coincided with the gathering of the league’s newest prospects ready for their first professional play.

Rubin’s soiree promised an exciting evening, highlighted by a performance from rap sensation Lil Baby. The guest list featured notables from various fields, including rapper Meek Mill and comedian Kevin Hart. Basketball legends of today, including MVP Joel Embiid and Celtics star Jayson Tatum, made sure to be present, signifying the significant crossover between sports and entertainment.

This event comes on the heels of the viral hug photo between Lil Baby and Rubin. 50 Cent took to Instagram to post the picture and joke about the nature of the hug between the two business partners and friends. Lil Baby, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin addressed the infamous hug photo on Lil Baby’s Instagram Story yesterday (July 8) before his headlining performance at the party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin)

The party also celebrated the NBA’s emerging stars from this year’s draft. These included Scoot Henderson from the Blazers, Brandon Miller of the Hornets, and first-overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Despite the absence of Wembanyama in the shared photographs, the party’s star power wasn’t dimmed, thanks to many other attendees. Check out a video of the performance via TMZ.

Just a few days before, Lil Baby released a secret single called “Merch Madness.” The song, an ode to Rubin’s recent charity campaign, the Merch Madness Fan Gear Giveaway, saw massive support from celebrities and athletes alike. The initiative donated sports apparel to an estimated 100,000 underserved families, showcasing how these star-studded events can have an impact beyond entertainment.

Check out the visual for the new single here below!