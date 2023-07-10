News Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott Announces 'Utopia' Concert At Pyramids Of Giza / 07.10.2023

On Sunday (July 9), Travis Scott revealed the setting for Utopia’s special launch event: the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. The much-awaited show arrives ahead of the artist’s first solo album since his 2018 Grammy-nominated Astroworld. Live Nation is managing the affair set for July 28, with tickets available in limited numbers.

According to details from Scott’s team, the upcoming project will feature five individual artworks, none of which have been unveiled yet. The Egyptian extravaganza is being pitched as an “unforgettable show” that promises to envelop attendees into a unique experience.

As the musician’s official website described, the “once-in-a-lifetime gig” has already seen a rush for tickets, with the Premium and VIP Golden Circle options sold out. While Scott has not yet announced a release date for Utopia, it’s available for pre-order. His online shop also offers a variety of “Topia Pack” bundles ranging from $50 to $150.

Fans of the musician have been closely monitoring Utopia updates since its initial tease in July 2020. The rapper dropped hints about the release on Instagram, later followed by a direct reference to its forthcoming debut while reminiscing about Astroworld. Marking the LP’s second anniversary, Scott professed his love for the album by stating, “Let’s keep the ride going; see you in Utopia.”

In May, Travis Scott provided a sneak preview of Utopia to Houston Astros players. Most recently, he graced the stage at the Wireless Festival 2023 in London’s Finsbury Park on July 8, followed by Rolling Loud Germany in Munich on July 9. His setlist opened with “Aye,” his recent collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert. His next major performance is slated for July 22 at Rolling Loud Miami.