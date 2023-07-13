News Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images Kid Cudi And Rihanna React To 2023 Emmy Nominations / 07.13.2023

The 2023 Emmy Awards has blown the horn, announcing its nomination list on Wednesday (July 12). Both Kid Cudi and Rihanna are taking the lead in the music sector with each picking up multiple nods. The artists quickly took to social media, expressing their delight and gratitude for the recognition.

Cudi celebrated his first Emmy nomination for the Netflix special Entergalactic, which serves as a contender for Best Animated Program. The musician turned to Twitter to express his exhilaration by stating, “ENTERGALATIC IS EMMY NOMINATED!!!! YES YES YESSSSSSSSS!!! OMG WTF THIS IS INSANE!!!!! THANK [YOU] GOD.” The tweet crescendoed with his enthusiasm over the show’s potential triumph and finished with a lighthearted query, “What to wear??”

ENTERGALATIC IS EMMY NOMINATED!!!! YES YES YESSSSSSSSS!!! OMG WTF THIS IS INSANE!!!!! 😭😭😭😭 THANK U GOD 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 12, 2023

Love to all the homies that hit me and showed love about the emmy nom. Trav hit me first before anyone sayin congrats. It feels good to know I got real homies, real family out here that support me always. ☺️🙏🏾 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 12, 2023

Cudi also took a moment to acknowledge the crew that worked behind the scenes on Entergalactic by extending gratitude to collaborators, including Kenya Barris, Elizabeth Porter, and Ian Edelman. The artist highlighted Travis Scott, who was among the first to congratulate him, underlining the value of supportive friends and family in the industry.

Meanwhile, Rihanna saw her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance bag an impressive five nominations, including accolades for Outstanding Production Design, Directing, Music Direction, and Variety Special categories. Overflowing with joy, she voiced her gratitude on Instagram. She wrote, “Pull up breed up 2 d bashment… 5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy!!!” The post was accompanied by a collection of snapshots from her monumental Super Bowl set.

Other familiar faces joined the nominees’ list, with JAY-Z earning two nominations as an executive producer of Rihanna’s show. Even past icons had their share of the limelight, with late rappers 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. being recognized in Outstanding Documentary and Interactive Program categories for their respective projects.

Marking its 75th edition this year, the Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 18. It’s safe to say that with the likes of Rihanna and Kid Cudi vying for the golden statuette, this year’s Emmys will be music to many ears.