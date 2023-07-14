News Vivien Killilea / Contributor via Getty Images LAPD Launches Investigation After Drake's Dad Dennis Graham Reports Unsettling Phone Calls / 07.14.2023

Los Angeles law enforcement officials have launched an inquiry after disturbing phone calls were made to the residence of Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham.

Citing police sources, TMZ reported that Graham contacted law enforcement after receiving a series of disconcerting calls and a text message from an unidentified caller. The anonymous dialer allegedly mentioned both the Freemasons and Drake during the communications, though the intent remains unclear. The conversations reportedly occurred within a 15-minute span.

So far, LAPD has not issued an official statement regarding the incident. However, further details will be reported as they become available.

Meanwhile, Drake is currently touring with fellow artist 21 Savage on their joint headliner, “It’s All a Blur Tour.” The highly anticipated tour kicked off earlier this month in Chicago and will continue across major U.S. cities, including Nashville, Miami, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Austin, concluding in early October.

As fans eagerly await the release of his upcoming album For All the Dogs, the musician is no stranger to dealing with unwelcome attention. In 2022, Drizzy grappled with Mesha Collins, who broke into his Los Angeles home and indulged in beverages from his fridge. Collins later sued the artist for a staggering $4 billion for invasion of privacy and even filed a restraining order against him, in an ironic turn of events. The Canadian artist subsequently sought his own restraining order against Collins after a series of threats and unwarranted visits.

On a lighter note, Drake’s amicable relationship with his father has been in the public eye a lot more frequently. In May, the rapper even shared a humorous exchange with his father over an ancestry test Dennis Graham took, revealing a 30 percent Nigerian heritage with 28 percent from Cameroon, Congo, and Western Bantu Peoples. The Toronto rapper responded with a playful comment wondering if this made him a “Naija man.”