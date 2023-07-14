New Music Cover art for PinkPantheress and Destroy Lonely’s “Turn Your Phone Off” single PinkPantheress Taps Destroy Lonely For New Single "Turn Your Phone Off" / 07.14.2023

Arriving months after her hit record “Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2” with Ice Spice, singer PinkPantheress surprised fans with a fresh release today (July 14). Collaborating with Destroy Lonely, she unveiled “Turn Your Phone Off.”

Co-written and co-produced by Pantheress and Alfie Auckett, the single captures the essence of her musical roots. The high-energy drum and bass beats serve as a powerful backdrop to her soft vocals and Lonely’s unmistakable sound.

Kicking off the song, the musician sings, “Was it something I said to your face when I was stepping one foot out of your drive that made you throw up that night? You smoked, then you did it again. And now, these days, I get so sick of the sight of you not looking alright.”

In the record’s second verse, Lonely raps, “This money going to my head. I ditched the love for the bread and everything that you said. I felt it right when you left me. It was us, I remember how it happened. It was love. I could tell by your actions.”

Elaborating on the creative synergy between the two artists, Pantheress shared, “After years of having this song in the vault, I’m so happy I can release ‘Turn Your Phone Off’ with someone who has spearheaded his own sound and incorporates beautifully into mine.”

2023 has proven to be an exceptionally productive year for PinkPantheress. The “Break It Off” hitmaker’s latest release follows her colossal hit “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” which achieved staggering success with over 1 billion global streams. In addition to its U.K. acclaim, where it peaked at No. 2 in the Top 40 Official Charts, the track secured a No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Moreover, her recent single “Angel” is included on the Barbie soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Destroy Lonely is fresh off the debut of his latest project, If Looks Could Kill, in May of this year. Fans can also look forward to his stage presence alongside Playboi Carti in the “Antagonist Tour” slated for this fall.