Music Videos Screenshot from Young Thug’s “Oh U Went” video Young Thug And Drake Drop Video For "Oh U Went" / 07.17.2023

In June, a creative collaboration between Young Thug and Drake surfaced after the former teased a countdown timer. It rejuvenated their long-established rapport with two tracks, “Parade On Cleveland” and “Oh U Went,” from Thug’s recent album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS.

Today (July 17), they unveiled the video for the latter, demonstrating Thugger’s resonating influence among music aficionados in his hometown of Atlanta, despite his physical absence.

“You gon’ read about it in obituary. I got more soldiers than a military. I got more stones than a cemetery,” Drizzy raps in his featured verse. “I got more streams than y’all in February. It’s gettin’ hard to put a price on a show, can’t even pick an amount now.”

In the visuals, Thug’s spirit is clearly evident through eager fans fervently reciting his lyrics in Drake’s company. As the “Hot” rapper remains behind bars, he’s currently awaiting his trial. The musician faces serious charges, including racketeering, with the State accusing him of spearheading a criminal organization that has caused significant turmoil throughout Georgia.

Despite his confinement, Thug hasn’t halted his music releases. BUSINESS IS BUSINESS contains material recorded prior to the musician’s arrest last year. However, this fact didn’t deter fans from speculating about his current relationship with labelmate Gunna, who has recently been released after acknowledging his involvement in YSL as part of a plea agreement.

BUSINESS IS BUSINESS featured an impressive roster of artists, including Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Gotit, Nate Ruess, and Yak Gotti, spread over its 15 tracks. The project was also updated with two new songs, including “Money” featuring Nicki Minaj and the late Juice WRLD.

Fresh off of Pink Tape, Uzi recently acknowledged Young Thug during their studio vlog with DJ Akademiks, hinting at a potential joint project in the future. However, the speculation remains unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, Drake is currently touring with 21 Savage as part of the “It’s All a Blur Tour.”