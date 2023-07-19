News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Chlöe Bailey Shares Photos From Her First Carnival Attendance / 07.19.2023

On Tuesday (July 18), Chlöe Bailey graced the atmosphere of her first-ever carnival in St. Lucia. As revealed on social media, the “Have Mercy” singer wore a color-packed costume that commended the occasion.

The musician took to Instagram to document her extravagant ensemble. It consisted of a dramatic headpiece resplendent with feathers in shades of blue, pink, purple, and orange. Completing the outfit, the artist also wore a bikini and matching garter belt, both of which were bedazzled.

“Baby’s first carnival with Legends Carnival!!! Had the best time of my entire life,” Chlöe gushed in her caption.

Subsequently, her look drew an avalanche of compliments from friends and fans alike. Her sister Halle Bailey chimed in with enthusiastic praise. She stated, “YOU LOOK SO AMAZING!!!!!!” Elsewhere, Issa Rae wrote, “DIVINE! I’ve never even written that before,” while Lauren Jauregui added, “Gorgeousssss.”

Posted to her Instagram Stories, the musician also treated her followers to behind-the-scenes glimpses of her prep process, including clips of her dancing and mingling with fellow carnival attendees on the St. Lucia streets. A highlight moment featured a young fan awestruck by her getup, who approached the 25-year-old singer for a heartfelt hug.

In the coming weeks, Chlöe is set to take the stage for the second part of her “In Pieces Tour,” starting on Aug. 20 in Sacramento, California. Fans across North America can look forward to performances in cities such as Phoenix, Denver, Toronto, and Charlotte, with the show run slated to wrap up on Sept. 10. Tickets went on sale this past Friday (July 14).

i’m going back on the road babyyyy 😎😍 presale available now and tickets on sale friday at https://t.co/uMZZmMAUVZ 💕 pic.twitter.com/nE7EMf4Qff — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 12, 2023

Chlöe Bailey released her solo debut album, In Pieces, in March. The 14-track project contained guest appearances from Missy Elliott, Chris Brown, and Future.

Regarding the project, she shared, “In Pieces was about letting go and trusting myself. I’ve enjoyed every moment of it, and I love everyone who listened to it.”