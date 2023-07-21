News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Boosie Badazz Slams Kodak Black For Working With 6ix9ine / 07.21.2023

Boosie Badazz recently vocalized his frustration over Kodak Black’s upcoming collaboration with 6ix9ine, whose reputation has been tainted by allegations of being a “snitch.” The Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram Live on Thursday (July 20), giving Kodak a public dressing-down for working with the contentious musician.

Boosie accused him of compromising his principles for a music collaboration. “That n**ga Yak messed me up,” he confessed. “I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg? I know them Zoes messed up right now,” he added while addressing the state of Florida’s reaction.

In a tone teetering on disillusionment, the rapper then challenged Kodak’s integrity by declaring, “This n**ga ain’t got no morals, don’t got no principles. Damn. Thought that little n**ga wasn’t like that, bro. N**ga ain’t no street n**ga, at all. Damn. Messed me up.”

An additional blow was delivered by Boosie in his blunt assessment of the Broward County artist’s decision. He stated, “Don’t care how much money you give.”

The collaboration stirred reactions from several quarters, with 6ix9ine’s manager, Wack 100, defending the joint venture. In an Instagram video, he pointed out, “You got the 6ix9ine-Kodak joint dropping today. 6ix9ine ain’t gon’ give a mothaf**kin’ explanation, and Yak don’t owe a n**ga an explanation. I let the world know I’m doing business with 6ix9ine, and when I do business with a person, I do business.”

Yet to be released as of Friday (July 21) morning, the song was initially hinted at by 6ix9ine on Instagram. It arrived along with photos of him and Kodak during what appeared to be a music video shoot.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first back-and-forth between either party. Previously, Kodak Black issued a public call-out to Boosie for allegedly stealing his idea to throw an adult prom. In May 2022, he warned, “Ayo, Boosie. You know you my dirty, ya heard? That ain’t gangsta, homie, if you don’t throw that prom s**t with me, homie.”

Despite the turbulence, both artists collaborated in April on a remix of “Rocketman” alongside Jeezy. It appeared on Boosie’s LP Best Album Of 2023. The 16-song project also contained standout cuts like “Giant Talk” and “Please Hold Me Down.”