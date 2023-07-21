New Music Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Image Ice Spice Drops The Deluxe Edition Of Her Debut EP 'Like..?' / 07.21.2023

Today (July 21), Ice Spice unveiled a revved-up deluxe edition of her debut EP, Like..? The repackaged offering arrives courtesy of 10K Projects and Capitol Records, introducing fresh tracks to the already acclaimed body of work.

Initially released on Jan. 20, Like..? captivated listeners with chart-busting singles such as “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “Bikini Bottom,” “In Ha Mood,” and the crowd favorite, “Princess Diana.” The last-mentioned song scored a remix featuring rap titan Nicki Minaj, debuting impressively at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Spice’s collaboration with Lil Tjay, “Gangsta Boo,” sampled Diddy’s “I Need a Girl (Part Two)” and marked her first entry into the coveted Hot 100 list.

The new release broadens the project with three new offerings: “How High,” “Butterfly Ku,” and “Deli,” coupled with a bonus record christened “On The Radar.” Among the updated tracklist, fans of “Princess Diana” can also revel in both versions of the hit single with the original and remix available as well.

Previously unheard track “Deli” was teased on Spice’s TikTok earlier this month. The Bronx native showcased her lyrical prowess with lines like, “She a baddie, she showin’ her panty. She shake it like jelly. Hundred bands in Chanel-y. But I’m still shakin’ a** in a deli.”

The Bronx rapper’s ascendancy in the music industry earned her the designation of Apple Music’s latest Up Next artist. In a recent dialogue with Zane Lowe, Spice reflected on her experiences recording and performing with pop icon Taylor Swift, being mentored by Drake and Minaj, her forthcoming tour with Doja Cat, her influence on younger fans like North West, and her roots in the Bronx.

In her candid conversation, the musician shared insights from her mentorship experiences. She said, “I feel like I am absorbing advice from her [Nicki] and learning from her and stuff,” she stated. “And she’ll tell me, ‘Learn from my mistake, do this or don’t do that,’ or whatever. And I just really pay attention to what she’s saying.”

Elsewhere, she referred to her relationship with Drake as having a coach-trainee dynamic. The artist stated, “We talk all the time, and we’re always just laughing about some things that go on… He’ll tell me, ‘I did this, and you should do that too because you can.’”

The deluxe edition of Like..? paves the way for Ice Spice’s first full-length studio album, which is currently in the works. Until then, listeners can delve into her unique soundscape by streaming the extended EP.