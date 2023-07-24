News Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Latto Gets An Object Thrown At Her On Stage Again / 07.24.2023

On the concluding day of Rolling Loud Miami, Latto shook the stage with a performance of her singles “Muwop” and “Put It On Da Floor.” The rapper’s set on Sunday (July 23) fired up the crowd while simultaneously reigniting beef among fanbases.

A gripping moment was captured in the performance video clip reposted by The Neighborhood Talk. The caption read, “Latto was about to stop the show after someone threw a phone at her.”

The footage showed the visibly annoyed musician as she stopped midway through the record to glance at the suspected thrower. Afterward, she resumed the show by twerking while the rest of the song played in the background.

In a separate clip posted to Rolling Loud’s Instagram, fans reacted to Latto’s set. One user commented, “I wish artists performed on the instrumental [and] not the actual song… That’s basically karaoke if [your] song [is] playing while [you] got the mic.”

Event sponsor Sprite wrote, “[Latto] brought that big energy [for real].” In response to the musician not wearing any shoes during her gig, another person stated, “Nah, that’s nasty, bruh.”

Elsewhere in the set, the artist was seen rapping, “She thought that I would kiss her a**. She must ain’t took her meds.” Concurrently, she mimicked a coke-sniffing gesture — a finger pressed to her nostril, suggesting the sniffing of a cocaine line. Subsequently, the act elicited speculation that she took a veiled jab at Nicki Minaj.

Latto and Minaj’s beef dates back to October 2022. A Twitter feud erupted when the latter referenced the Atlanta native during an exasperated rant regarding her single “Super Freaky Girl” being ruled out of the rap category for the 2023 Grammy Awards. The exchange of veiled barbs continued until Latto debuted “Put It On Da Floor” at Coachella in April.

The “Big Energy” hitmaker’s coke-sniffing act at Rolling Loud Miami was seen as a nod to internet gossip, suggesting Minaj’s supposed indulgence in the drug. However, during an Instagram Live session, the New York rapper dismissed these rumors in 2021.

“I have never, ever in my life, with my hand to Jesus Christ… Never in my life, ever, not even once, sniffed coke, ever,” she stated. “That’s just never been my drug of choice.”

Earlier this month, a concertgoer threw something at Latto while she was performing “Put It On Da Floor” as well. “You want your a** beat? Throw it again,” she responded. “Throw it again, I’mma beat yo a**.”