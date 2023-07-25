News Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Fans React To Offset Recreating James Brown's 1998 Interview In "Jealousy" Teaser / 07.25.2023

Offset recently piqued fans’ interest with a teaser for his upcoming single, “Jealousy,” by reprising an infamous moment from James Brown’s storied past. In a clip filled with evasive humor, actress Jamie Lee Curtis channeled reporter Sonya Friedman from the late musician’s notorious 1988 CNN interview.

“Your fans are saying that there’s a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B,” Curtis inquired in the video. Mimicking the original clip, she attempted to extract a response from Offset regarding the alleged tension in his marital life. With a sly chuckle mirroring Brown’s infamous avoidance, the rapper cleverly insisted, “Let’s talk about music.”

Watch the teaser below.

Y’all ready for some new music???….JEALOUSY!! pic.twitter.com/s6DnWLze4i — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) July 24, 2023

Last month, Offset ruffled feathers when he hinted at Cardi’s infidelity in a post on his Instagram Stories, which he later deleted. The Bronx-born artist wasted no time in dismissing the rumors, urging fans to ignore his allegations. Seemingly unfazed by the controversy, the couple was seen in high spirits at a Balenciaga show in Paris earlier this month. Over the weekend, Cardi even joined the musician on stage during his Rolling Loud Miami performance.

In an act of support, Cardi shared her husband’s promotional teaser on her Instagram Stories. The artist wrote, “I can’t wait!!!”

In reaction to the single announcement, fans flooded the comments of Offset’s social media accounts to show their support. Pi’erre Bourne stated, “James Offset [motherf**kin’] Brown,” while other names like Chlöe Bailey, Druski, Rich The Kid, and Jacquees showered the rapper with love.

One commenter wrote, “The fact [that] you got the OG Scream queen Jamie Lee F**kin Curtis in your promo is golden, my boy.” Another fan added, “Bro is dropping at the same time as Utopia,” in reference to the July 28 release date, which also marks the same time Travis Scott will be dropping his long-awaited album.