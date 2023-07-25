Offset

Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images

Fans React To Offset Recreating James Brown's 1998 Interview In "Jealousy" Teaser

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.25.2023

Offset recently piqued fans’ interest with a teaser for his upcoming single, “Jealousy,” by reprising an infamous moment from James Brown’s storied past. In a clip filled with evasive humor, actress Jamie Lee Curtis channeled reporter Sonya Friedman from the late musician’s notorious 1988 CNN interview.

“Your fans are saying that there’s a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B,” Curtis inquired in the video. Mimicking the original clip, she attempted to extract a response from Offset regarding the alleged tension in his marital life. With a sly chuckle mirroring Brown’s infamous avoidance, the rapper cleverly insisted, “Let’s talk about music.”

Watch the teaser below.

Last month, Offset ruffled feathers when he hinted at Cardi’s infidelity in a post on his Instagram Stories, which he later deleted. The Bronx-born artist wasted no time in dismissing the rumors, urging fans to ignore his allegations. Seemingly unfazed by the controversy, the couple was seen in high spirits at a Balenciaga show in Paris earlier this month. Over the weekend, Cardi even joined the musician on stage during his Rolling Loud Miami performance.

In an act of support, Cardi shared her husband’s promotional teaser on her Instagram Stories. The artist wrote, “I can’t wait!!!”

In reaction to the single announcement, fans flooded the comments of Offset’s social media accounts to show their support. Pi’erre Bourne stated, “James Offset [motherf**kin’] Brown,” while other names like Chlöe Bailey, Druski, Rich The Kid, and Jacquees showered the rapper with love.

One commenter wrote, “The fact [that] you got the OG Scream queen Jamie Lee F**kin Curtis in your promo is golden, my boy.” Another fan added, “Bro is dropping at the same time as Utopia,” in reference to the July 28 release date, which also marks the same time Travis Scott will be dropping his long-awaited album.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn)

News
Offset
Migos
Offset

TRENDING
News

Doja Cat Faces Backlash For Relationship With Comedian J.Cyrus

Doja Cat is facing backlash for her relationship with comedian J.Cyrus.
By Malcolm Trapp
07.23.2023
News

Sexyy Red Faces Criticism Over Rolling Loud Miami 2023 Entrance

Sexyy Red is facing backlash after walking two men out on leashes during her Rolling ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.23.2023
News

Quavo Addresses Offset's Kinship Claims In 'Rocket Power' Trailer

In his newly released ‘Rocket Power’ trailer, Quavo throws shade at Offset for saying that ...
By Malcolm Trapp
07.22.2023
News

Social Media Finds Woman Who Threw 36G-Sized Bra At Drake

Drake’s 36G bra-sized fan was revealed over the weekend following his Barclays Center tour stop.
By Malcolm Trapp
07.24.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories