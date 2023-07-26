News Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Brings His Mom To Tears In Heartwarming Tribute At NYC Concert / 07.26.2023

At Madison Square Garden this week, concertgoers witnessed an extraordinarily touching moment when Drake paid tribute to his mother, Sandi Graham. The emotional interaction was part of the rapper’s gig in New York City, and it even moved the audience — and Drizzy’s mom — to tears.

As part of his performance on Tuesday (July 25) night, the Toronto musician seated Graham beside him on a couch positioned in the center of the stage. They shared the spotlight together as he delivered a rendition of “Look What You’ve Done.” The track, featured on his 2011 album Take Care, pays homage to not just his parent but also his uncle Steve.

In the clip reposted by DJ Akademiks, Drake was seen rapping, “They love your son, man, that boy gone. You get the operation you dreamed of. And I finally send you to Rome. And get to make good on my promise. It all worked out, girl. We should’ve known. ‘Cause you deserve it.”

The performance concluded with an emotional embrace between the superstar and his mom. Overwhelmed, Graham shed tears of joy, prompting enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

Drizzy frequently referenced her in his lyrics over the years. A particular highlight included “Sandra’s Rose” from his 2018 album Scorpion. On the track, he stated, “Stack of C-notes, get all you n**gas scratched like Preemo. Worms, I just opened up a can of those. My mother had a flower shop, but I was Sandra’s rose.”

Continuing this heartfelt tribute, the musician dedicated a face tattoo to Graham in August 2022 and had her initials “SG” etched under his left eye. It came alongside the release of his Certified Lover Boy Nike Air Force 1s, which served as a dedication to his “incredible” mom and their favorite book. The shoe box bore a poignant message: “For my mother, your perennial care and nurturing is never lost on me. This book is the time capsule of our love. I long for the days when it was this simple — Aubrey.”

Following last night, Drake is scheduled for his third and final show at Madison Square Garden today (July 26). The artist will later hit the road to Washington, D.C. for performances slated for July 28 and July 29 as a part of the “It’s All A Blur Tour.”