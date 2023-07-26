News Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images J. Cole Says "It’s A Lot Of Fire Female Rappers" In Kevin Hart Interview / 07.26.2023

In hip hop, women have noticeably taken the front line of the genre. Offering his insight into the current state of music, J. Cole spotlighted the trend of more female rappers taking over and extended his praises to the trailblazing artists.

During a guest appearance on Kevin Hart‘s Peacock talk show, “Hart to Heart,” the musician took the opportunity to expand on hip hop’s current place. “I think it’s fire,” Cole shared.

He added, “It’s a whole different ballgame, you know what I mean? A whole different crop of young superstars and styles… I’ve been feeling like this for maybe a year or two [and] I hate to say it almost because it sounds almost like pandering, but I really do think, like, man, it’s a lot of fire female rappers.”

“You always had a Lil Kim, a Foxy [Brown], but there could never be more than one almost, it felt like. Now it’s like, bro, we’re getting moments and moments and moments. I think it’s hard,” Cole explained.

Cole isn’t the only artist to show love to women in rap. Last week, Fabolous praised female musicians for their contributions to the genre. “I love hearing female rappers talking some real s**t,” the New York native shared on his Instagram Story. “Women are so strong. Have so many stories and perspectives that we need to hear in pure form.”

Echoing Fab’s sentiments, other prominent artists such as Dr. Dre and Bow Wow have voiced their support and criticism for the genre. As reported by REVOLT, the former previously stated, “I mean, some of it you look at, and it’s easier! The cadences are the same. They’re rapping the same way on the records. If I gotta go make a record right now, I could do that record easy!”

Recent years have seen an onslaught of compelling female rappers such as Ice Spice, Latto, Coi Leray, Sexyy Red, and GloRilla. They join the ranks along with established stars like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and City Girls.