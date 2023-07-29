News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images LeBron James Posts Video Update of Bronny / 07.29.2023

Bronny James is in good spirits following reports of him suffering from cardiac arrest during basketball practice at USC. Today (July 29), his father, LeBron James, posted a video update of the college freshman playing the piano with a heartfelt caption thanking fans for their support. The four-time NBA champion’s Instagram caption stated, “GRAND RISING!! God is great! Bronny, YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that! Keep going, Young !!! We’re here right with you every step of the way! #JamesGang.” Famous musicians and athletes have already flooded the comments with support for the McDonald’s All-American hoop star. Artists like Quavo, Gunna, and Jacquees were among some of the supporters of the young basketball player.

Fans of the talented hooper were shaken after reports of him suffering from cardiac arrest during a practice session. This is not the first time a basketball player at the University of Southern California has suffered a similar ailment. On Wednesday (July 26), CNN reported that Vincent Iwuchukwu had the same thing happen last year after coming down from a rebound. This year’s incident was a much bigger story due to the star power of Bronny.

This time, LeBron and his family thanked USC’s staff for their swift action in handling the incident. On Thursday (July 27), the Los Angeles Lakers small forward tweeted, “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you, and I’m so grateful. Everyone is doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready, but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

Bronny is slated to be one of the NCAA’s most heralded college basketball players in the country next year.