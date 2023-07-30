News Claudio Lavenia / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Throws Microphone After Having Drink Tossed On Her / 07.30.2023

Yesterday (July 29), Cardi B threw her microphone toward the crowd immediately after having a drink thrown at her face while performing in Las Vegas. The Grammy Award-winning recording artist was furious for a second and then started dancing onstage once she cooled down from the initial anger.

Cardi B has not spoken about the incident, but she retweeted a video of her throwing the mic from the updatesofcardi fan page. The post’s caption said, “Jealous A** B**ch,” with the link to the newest record from her and her husband, Offset. The viral star finished her performance and ended the night at the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence “Bud” Crawford boxing match. The star-studded event also had A-list athletes like Mike Tyson, Damian Lillard, and plenty more in attendance.

Spence was walked out by rising Texas-bred emcee BigXthaplug, while Eminem walked out Bud Crawford. Following the highly touted boxing match, Cardi B posted videos of her at a gentleman’s club on her Instagram.

Cardi B has been gradually building anticipation for her next album. With it being five years since her last full-length offering, many fans have grown anxious looking for her next multi-song project. Although there is no specific timetable for her next LP, she has been keeping fans fed with a slew of dynamic features. Just this year, she has collaborated with GloRilla on “Tomorrow 2,” Latto on “Put It On Da Floor Again,” FendiDa Rappa, and most recently, her husband and frequent collaborator Offset.

On “JEALOUSY,” she stirred up some controversy after her fiery verse seemed to be throwing shots at people. Cardi B starts her verse by rapping, “Ain’t no b**ch finna front on me. Bad body b**ch with the jumbo teeth. Yellow Lamborghini like a bumblebee. Girl, nobody listen to you unless you talking bout me.” Her intense delivery brings the song to life. She and her husband connected on the Baby Boy-inspired visual featuring Taraji P. Henson.

Watch the new cinematic mini-movie for Offset and Cardi B’s new track, “JEALOUSY,” here today!