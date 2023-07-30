News Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images Fans React To Saweetie Detailing The "Barbie World" Controversy / 07.30.2023

Yesterday (July 29), Saweetie recently shed light on the uproar over “Barbie World,” a track that achieved major success in the Barbie movie soundtrack, featuring Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. When the song dropped, fans immediately drew comparisons to a popular snippet posted by the “Icy” recording artist a few months ago.

During an interview with Justin Credible of Power 106 Los Angeles, the “Icy Girl” voiced her perspective on the controversy associated with the chart-topping record. “It’s like the wild, wild West,” she explained, suggesting that the industry norm of multiple artists receiving the same song only to have their version overlooked is not uncommon.

One fan said, “Ok but we’re not about to act like they were inspired by her video… both sound nothing alike one bit. Both just involve the sample in some way.” Then another user replied to a girlsinrap post of the clip saying, “You haven’t inspired anyone sweet tea but thanks for the view the Barbz love a fan.”

Nevertheless, Saweetie expressed her relentless spirit and revealed her inspiration from this dilemma. “They look bomb as hell in the video. So, it’s like, ‘Okay, girl, I see you!’ Mine’s still coming out, though. Stay tuned,” she assured fans while teasing her upcoming version of the track.

The “My Type” creator also unveiled that her highly anticipated debut album is undergoing some major changes. Initially titled Pretty B**ch Music, Saweetie has decided to repurpose the title as a part of her brand movement, including other elements like “Icy” and “Icy University.” She further hinted at a fresh name for her debut album.

In an interesting turn of events, Compton rapper Jason Martin, formerly known as Problem, claimed his rightful credit over the song. Martin contended that a track he co-wrote with Saweetie was presented to Nicki Minaj for potential collaboration. To his surprise, instead of Saweetie featuring on the track, Minaj allegedly repurposed it for her partnership with Ice Spice. He vehemently demanded, “Y’all gon’ give me what I deserve.”

If or when I need to detail the whole way it went down in regards to this Barbie shit, you will understand why all writers need to be compensated with day rates and contracts protecting their intellectual properties the day of.

Hopefully this gets sorted out quietly. But please… — JasonMartin (@PROBLEM354) June 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Saweetie fans can catch her energetic performances during the upcoming “Str8 to the Klub Tour” this fall. Alongside Tyga and YG, Saweetie is slated to turn up the stage, starting on Sept. 21 in Sacramento and ending on Nov. 21 in Los Angeles. The exciting tour includes Kamaiyah, Wallie The Sensei, and DJ Vision as openers and promises to be an authentic West Coast experience.

