Halle Bailey Announces Her Solo Era With Debut Single "Angel" / 07.31.2023

After being celebrated for her role as Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey is once again stealing the spotlight. On Monday (July 31), she unveiled a sneak peek of her inaugural solo single, “Angel,” set for release this coming Friday (Aug. 4).

The announcement was paired with a nostalgic montage of home videos, chronicling the musician’s journey from a toddler in a car seat to a young girl joyously receiving an electric guitar as a gift. The emotive images were intertwined with a charming moment where a young Halle showed off an angel charm on her bracelet, which served as an evident nod to her upcoming track.

Check out the clip below.

While celebrated as part of the sisterly duo Chloe x Halle, Halle candidly revealed her anxiety over embarking on solo projects in a past interview with ESSENCE. Drawing inspiration from Chlöe Bailey’s solo strides, Halle expressed her admiration for her sister’s courage and resilience.

Having debuted her solo album In Pieces in March, Chlöe returned the affection to her sister. She expressed her pride and anticipation for Halle’s forthcoming track on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Her post read, “My angel forever and always. I’m so proud of you, sis. Cannot wait. I love this song [so much].”

my angel forever and always 😍 i’m so proud of you sis. cannot wait, i love this song sm https://t.co/0ia7qFWpry — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 31, 2023

“Angel” is the latest milestone in the artist’s flourishing career. It followed the actress and singer’s standout performance in the 2023 adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Having weathered racist backlash, Halle’s portrayal of Ariel resonated with audiences worldwide, becoming an emblem of Black representation.

The Atlanta-born talent also made headlines with her renditions of the 1989 film’s timeless classics, including “Part Of Your World” as well as an original song, “For The First Time,” which were both met with rave reviews.