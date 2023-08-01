News Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Tinashe And Shygirl Announce North American Co-Headlining Tour / 08.01.2023

Today (Aug. 1), Tinashe and Shygirl presented their co-headlining tour across North America. The show run will begin in Chicago this October and continue up until the middle of November. In addition to the pair, UNIIQU3 also joined the lineup as an opening act.

Both headlining acts sparked excitement by releasing an announcement poster this morning. It showed them in matching crimson dresses and boots lying on a mattress. Earlier this year, Shygirl extended an invitation to Tinashe for a remix of her hit song, “Heaven.” The collaboration gave fans an early glimpse of the exhilarating experience the tour promises.

Chatter among fans hinted at an increasing desire for the performance dates to cross over to Europe. For the time being, though, the joint tour is solely focused on 13 venues across the United States.

‼️going back on road bb‼️ Presale: TUESDAY, August 1st from 12pm ET / 9am PT – Thursday, August 3rd 10pm local

Artist Presale Password: TINASHY My VIP Packages TUESDAY Public On Sale: FRIDAY, August 4th at 10am local Let’s go sis @0800shygirl TICKETS—… pic.twitter.com/0wI2LDsyt2 — TINASHE (@Tinashe) August 1, 2023

The pre-sale for the tour began in high spirits and will continue through 10 a.m. local time on Thursday (Aug. 3). Additionally, VIP packages went on sale the same day, giving fans a chance for a more immersive experience. Moreover, the general public sale is set to start at 10 a.m. local time on Friday (Aug. 4).

The show run will commence at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom on Oct. 28. From there, the duo will head to Toronto’s Rebel on Oct. 30 and New York’s Terminal 5 on Nov. 1. The next phase includes live performances in Boston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and New Orleans. Afterward, the Texas leg features back-to-back shows in Dallas and Austin before heading west to Denver, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

The grand finale will take place on Nov. 18 with a highly anticipated performance at Oakland’s Fox Theater.

Tinashe is currently preparing to release her new LP, BB/ANG3L, which is the successor to her 2021 album, 333. Recently, she released a tantalizing single from the project titled “Talk To Me Nice.”

On the other hand, Shygirl dropped an EP last week containing remixes from her previous album, which was titled Nymph in the Wild.