Music Videos Screenshot from Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” video Doja Cat Dances With The Devil In "Paint The Town Red" Video / 08.04.2023

Released today (Aug. 4), Doja Cat dropped her new single, “Paint The Town Red,” alongside its music video.

In the record, the rapper hit back over a subtle, brass-laden beat accompanied by an arresting finger-snap rhythm. Over the chorus, she proclaimed, “Yeah, b**ch, I said what I said. I’d rather be famous instead. I let all that get to my head. I don’t care, I paint the town red.”

Later in the track, she rapped, “Said pop make money, now you try, b**ch. You could use a revamp with a new vibe, sis. I don’t need a big feature or a new sidekick. I don’t need a new fan ’cause my boo like it.” The lines seemingly hinted at a prior incident where Doja called her previous albums “cash grabs.” In April, the musician also announced her departure from creating pop music.

Watch the visuals for “Paint The Town Red” below.

Doja’s previous single, “Attention,” climbed to No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month. It served as the Los Angeles native’s first solo record of 2023.

The title of the artist’s upcoming project still remains a tantalizing mystery. However, she’s dropped hints by teasing fans with the blood-drenched motifs in her videos. The unnamed LP is set to follow her acclaimed third studio album, Planet Her, which birthed a line of hits including “Kiss Me More” with SZA, “Get Into It (Yuh),” and “You Right” with The Weeknd.

Last month, Doja spoke to V Magazine regarding her new music. She shared, “I have made pop music. I’m currently making rap, soul, and R&B music with jazz elements. But this is a representation of how I feel. When I wear black, when I wear metal, or very scantily clad outfits, it’s all a representation of how angry, liberated, and sexual I am.”