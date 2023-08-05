News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty / Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty /Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Sukihana Responds To Clip of Lil Meech Seemingly Ignoring Summer Walker Onstage / 08.05.2023

Last night (Aug. 4), viral sensation Sexyy Red brought out Sukihana, Saucy Santana, and Summer Walker during her electric performance in Atlanta, Georgia. The three musicians and friends came out as a surprise to help turn the crowd up during Red’s opening set on Moneybagg Yo’s “Larger Than Life Tour.” Since the performance, a video has been circulating the internet that shows Lil Meech seemingly looking away from the stage while the four artists turned up onstage.

While many fans on social media speculated that the “BMF” lead actor was trying to avoid seeing his ex, Sukihana and Saucy Santana claim he looked away for a different reason. The “Walk” emcee chimed in under a post of the video, saying, “It’s a big screen where you can watch instead of looking at the stage. FYI! And it’s a gay boy twerking onstage. A lot of men probably weren’t watching that part.”

Shortly after, Sukihana commented, “Child, he wasn’t being rude. He probably just didn’t want to see our cousin Santana’s southern fried booty meat thrown in a circle, even though he looked tf good. That boy probably just didn’t want to look. And Santana was throwing it, baby.”

This concert happened only four days after Walker went on her Instagram story to announce that she and Lil Meech were officially done. The “Playing Games” songstress said, “Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda, but I couldn’t. It was cute, though. I wish him the best.” In the following story post, she additionally stated, “Can’t do that cheating stuff.”

Thursday (Aug. 3) night, Walker went viral for going out with Sukihana, Sexyy Red, and Saucy Santana. The foursome was seen having a ball at a nightclub and then dancing in a car in the parking lot. The award-winning singer posted footage from the lit night with a simple caption, “And a time was had.”